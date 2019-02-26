Kiwi band The Beths have taken a stand against abuse, pulling out of an Australian tour after finding out the frontman of the band they were supporting, has been accused of "emotional abuse".

The Smith Street Band frontman Wil Wagner has been the subject of a series of leaked emails and messages which allegedly depict him harassing and emotionally abusing former partners.

Dozens of screenshots were posted on Instagram late last week and have since been widely publicised across social media.

The Beths were supposed to tour in support of the Smith Street Band throughout Australia during March and April, but today took to social media to announce their withdrawal after it seems fans alerted them to the situation.

Advertisement

"We won't be supporting with The Smith Street Band on their Australian tour, apologies to those who have ought tickets. We will still be playing headline shows but the dates might be affected so please bear with us while we sort this out," they wrote.

"Thank you to the people who dropped a line to let us know what is going on, we don't want to support this abuser and we stand with the victims involved."

Fans were quick to support the band's decision, thanking them for taking a stand on such an important issue.

One wrote: "Thank you for doing what's right, I think you're an incredible band if more bands with influence stand up like this it'll only make our beautiful scene stronger better."

The Beths' cancellation follows recent news that Camp Cope vocalist Georgia Maq revealed herself as one of the people who were allegedly sent abusive messages by Wagner.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "My name is Georgia McDonald, and I'm sure by now a lot of you have figured out that it was my inbox that those emails ended up in. I am the receiver.

"I gave permission for those emails to be released after Ryan Adams was exposed last week for all his abusive behaviours towards women. This triggered me. Triggers are a result of trauma. I haven't been with anybody since.

"I've been told it was just a bad break up...I had to threaten him with an Intervention Order for him to stop harassing me. This was not a bad break up. This was harassment and emotional abuse."

Wagner and this band have also taken to Instagram to address the allegations saying the messages had been "selectively taken out of context."

A statement posted to the social media platform reads: "Some were messages sent at the end of a turbulent relationship. Things were said that have led to regret, things that were angry and mean. These emails have been selectively shown out of context accompanied by one-sided statements."

It's also accompanied by a quote from Wagner in which he says: "I'm not hiding from anything. I said some incredibly hurtful things that I completely regret. I ask that you make up your own minds based on what has actually been said rather than form an opinion based on someone else's version."