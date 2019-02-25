It is no secret that A Star is Born co-stars, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have chemistry but after their Oscars performance on Sunday, fans thought the couple looked rather close.
The pair picked up the Academy Award for Best Orginal song and as they sung their duet 'Shallow', they stared soulfully at each other in front of millions of watching eyes.
Social media was quick to pick up on a few hilarious memes to celebrate the moment with humour.
Other fans were also quite speculative that the pair may be "having a real life affair."
Then the memes came rolling in.