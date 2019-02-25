It is no secret that A Star is Born co-stars, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have chemistry but after their Oscars performance on Sunday, fans thought the couple looked rather close.

The pair picked up the Academy Award for Best Orginal song and as they sung their duet 'Shallow', they stared soulfully at each other in front of millions of watching eyes.

Social media was quick to pick up on a few hilarious memes to celebrate the moment with humour.

Pizza is the only thing I’ve ever looked at with this much passion. #oscars pic.twitter.com/NXuhrfQurL — 🎙 Jezza 🎙 (@JezzaMxwll) February 25, 2019

Other fans were also quite speculative that the pair may be "having a real life affair."

The Oscar for convincing me they’re having a real life affair goes too.... #oscars pic.twitter.com/Rr2dzJv70f — Ashley Clements (@TheAshleyClem) February 25, 2019

Bradley Cooper’s girlfriend when Lady Gaga didn’t win Best Actress pic.twitter.com/gPKdmoqt24 — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) February 25, 2019

Bradley Cooper just left his wife for Lady Gaga. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dQsef6sP4j — 🎙 Jezza 🎙 (@JezzaMxwll) February 25, 2019

Then the memes came rolling in.

when your Postmate doesn't make you come downstairs to pick it up pic.twitter.com/1zs4Ep63FN — Sam Lansky (@samlansky) February 25, 2019

When all you want is pizza and he tells you it’s already on its way #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6HxcRZffEU — Kristine (@kristinecannon) February 25, 2019