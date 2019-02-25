Adam Lambert and Queen kicked off Hollywood's biggest night with a rousing performance of We Will Rock You and We Are the Champions, receiving a standing ovation from Tinseltown's biggest stars this afternoon at the 91st Academy Awards.

The musical opening was in place of the usual opening monologue from a host, which the academy opted to forego this year after controversy surrounded their original choice, comedian Kevin Hart.

Instead, Queen opened proceedings before Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler presented the first award of the night, Best Supporting Actress.

Fans were quick to praise the opening, taking to social media declaring Adam Lambert and Queen had "killed it."

The trio of comedians opened the night saying: "We are not your hosts. But we're going to stand here a little too long so that the people who get USA Today tomorrow will think that we hosted."

Rudolph went on to say: "There won't be a popular movie category, and Mexico is not paying for the wall," before they presented the first Oscar of the night, which saw Regina King take home Best Supporting Actress for If Beale Street Could Talk.

