The nominees
Film Editing:
WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody, John Ottman
BlacKkKlansman, Barry Alexander Brown
The Favourite, Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Green Book, Patrick J. Don Vito
Vice, Hank Corwin
Foreign language film:
WINNER: Mexico's Roma
Germany's Never Look Away
Japan's Shoplifters
Lebanon's Capernaum
Poland's Cold War
Sound Mixing:
WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody
Black Panther
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Sound Editing:
WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody
Black Panther
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Cinematography:
WINNER: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Lukasz Zal, Cold War
Robbie Ryan, The Favourite
Caleb Deschanel, Never Look Away
Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born
Best supporting actress:
WINNER: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Production design:
WINNER: Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Costume design:
WINNER: Black Panther, Ruth Carter
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Mary Zophres
The Favourite, Sandy Powell
Mary Poppins Returns, Sandy Powell
Mary Queen of Scots, Alexandra Byrne
Documentary feature:
WINNER: Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Makeup and hairstyling:
WINNER: Vice
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Best picture:
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best director:
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Adam McKay, Vice
Best actor:
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Best actress:
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best supporting actor:
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Original Song:
"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - music and lyrics by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch
"All The Stars" from Black Panther - music by Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith and lyrics by Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe
"I'll Fight" from RBG - music and lyrics by Diane Warren
"The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns - music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman
"Shallow" from A Star Is Born - music and lyrics by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.
Original Score:
Black Panther, Ludwig Goransson
BlacKkKlansman, Terence Blanchard
If Beale Street Could Talk, Nicholas Britell
Isle of Dogs, Alexandre Desplat
Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman
Documentary short subject:
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at The Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
Adapted screenplay:
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee
Can You Ever Forgive Me? Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters
Original screenplay:
The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed, Paul Schrader
Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly
Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
Vice, Adam McKay
Visual effects:
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Best animated film:
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Animated short film:
Animal Behavior
Bad
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Live Action short film:
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin