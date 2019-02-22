Former children's television host Erin Simpson is facing a backlash after posting footage of herself having a "roady" in her car.

Taking to her social media last night, Simpson shared a selfie video of herself drinking from a can while sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car.

When a fan contacted her to express disgust, she insisted she wasn't driving.

Erin Simpson drinking in the drivers side of the car. Photo / Instagram

In a video on her Instagram story, Simpson said she'd spent the week painting a three-bedroom townhouse.

She complained she had to move a "carload of crap" then picked up a can. "Gotta have a roady," she said.

A fan contacted Simpson saying she thought it was a bad "message" to send to "young ones".

"You're clearly in the car in the drivers side with an open can saying 'you gotta have a roadie' what message is that giving young ones?

"A public figure like yourself, I thought you know [sic] than putting shit like that on for all to see."

A fan messaged Erin Simpson about the ordeal. Photo / Instagram

Simpson screenshotted the conversation with the fan and shared it on her story, saying she wasn't driving and noted that she also wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

Simpson has since deleted the stories and corresponding fan feedback.

In a statement, Simpson told the Herald it was "just a misunderstanding"

"It was meant to be funny because I wasn't driving but I understand some people don't (get) my jokes," she said.