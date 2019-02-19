Suburban hunter

"About 7pm today, I heard some knocking on my door. I opened it and it was my next door pregnant neighbour (she was, I think, in her seventh or eight month). She was holding a small plate in her hand. In a very shy voice, she asked me if I could give her some of whatever I was cooking because she liked the smell. I think pregnant women sometimes have strong cravings and they can not resist it. Anyway, she was shy and apologised a lot for her request since we don't know each other. I laughed and told her it was okay. I was cooking a traditional meal from my country and the recipe had olive oil, garlic, jalapeños and some spices. I think the smell was nice. I gave her some of my dinner then she left. I watched her walking home like a cute little penguin who was happy with her successful little hunting. I felt really happy too for some reason." (Reddit user jaiga999)

"Is this a new satellite suburb that's sprung up to cope with Auckland's rapidly expanding population?" quips a reader.

Pet names

1. Suzanne Kerr of Waiheke Island writes: "We had a cat called Parsley and named our new ginger cat Pumpkin. I was outside calling them one day and heard the neighbour say to a visitor 'She's just calling her cats.' Wonder what the question was!"

2. "We live on a lifestyle block in the Far North," writes Kirsty. "The steers (destined for the freezer one day) are Burgers and T-Bone. The chickens are Egg Sheeran, Shelldon Cooper, Princess Laya, Chickaletta and Shelly. My pet lamb is Lambington. The next weaner calf will be Wellington (short for Beef Wellington)."

A kick in the guts. A very apt comment written on a rubbished bin in Paremoremo Rd! (Photo by Howard Williams)