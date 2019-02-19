Ozzy Osbourne has pulled out of his Australian, New Zealand and Japanese tours next month due to illness.

It was announced today that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer, songwriter will no longer tour the three countries for his NO MORE TOURS 2 tour "due to doctors' orders".

"Ozzy recently developed pneumonia and has spent some time in hospital. Thankfully he is now through the worst part," Sharon Osbourne said in a statement.

"His doctors have advised that he stay at home to recuperate for a full six weeks with no travel."

Live Nation, the upcoming tour organisers, sent their love to Ozzy, Sharon and the wider Osbourne family and crew.

"We wish Ozzy all the best in his recovery and hope he is back to full health as soon as possible," they said in a release this afternoon.

Ticket holders for the Christchurch show at Horncastle Arena on Wednesday, March 13 are entitled to a full refund.

Meanwhile, Judas Priest - joined by soon to be announced special guests - will still perform in Auckland at Spark Arena on Saturday, March 16.

All tickets are $99 and existing ticket holders will receive a partial refund for the difference within 5 business days.

Those ticket holders who no longer wish to attend can arrange a refund by contacting Ticketmaster.