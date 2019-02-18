It's official – the Netflix-Marvel collaboration is over.

After months of slowly cancelling its Marvel TV shows, Netflix has pulled the plug on its remaining two series with Jessica Jones and The Punisher designated for the graveyard of discarded shows.

The streaming service confirmed to Deadline that both shows have officially been cancelled.

Jessica Jones season three, which recently finished filming, will air later this year and it will be the last instalment of a partnership inked between the two media giants in late 2013.

Jessica Jones creator and showrunner Melissa Rosenberg announced months ago that she was leaving the show after the third season to take up a deal with Warner Bros.

Rosenberg's exit and the sweep of cancelled Marvel properties made the superhero hit's axing an inevitability.

The Punisher's second season dropped last month. Its lead star, Jon Bernthal, has already signed on to The Sopranos prequel movie.

With Disney's rival streaming service due to launch imminently, Netflix has been quickly ending its Marvel (which is owned by Disney) shows, starting with Iron Fist in October.

Luke Cage's cancellation followed two weeks later, before Daredevil was given the chop in December, despite a critically acclaimed third season.

Disney has already announced it will produce its own Marvel TV series with characters from its popular Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, including shows centred on Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch.

While the first seasons of the shows, especially Daredevil and Jessica Jones, received much acclaim and buzz, interest in the shows waned over subsequent seasons, likely in part due to the glut of original content now on Netflix versus the relative scarcity of its own series four years ago.

Netflix has never released ratings or streaming numbers for any of the Marvel shows.

The Netflix and Marvel collaboration has produced 13 seasons of TV, starting with Daredevil in early 2015 and including the yet-to-be-aired Jessica Jones season three.

The deal originally encompassed Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, followed by The Defenders, which saw the four titular heroes come together in a crossover event.

After the popularity of the The Punisher character in the second season of Daredevil, it was greenlit for a spin-off.

All 13 seasons of the six Marvel shows will remain on Netflix.