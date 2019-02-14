Well, we thought maybe a box of chocolates and a foot rub would do the trick this Valentine's Day, but not if you are megastar Kanye West.

West's wife Kim Kardashian West, was treated to an enormous room full of roses in individual vases and an intimate performance by iconic American saxophonist, Kenny G.

Best husband award goes to mine 🙋🏻‍♀️!!!! Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!! pic.twitter.com/X3g1iwXeJE — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

Taking to social media today, Kim posted numerous video stories of Kenny blasting out tunes including Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

somewhere over the rainbow 🌈 pic.twitter.com/setzbsuGgI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

She also tweeted an epic photo with the caption: "Best husband award goes to mine !!!! Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!!" she says.