Lady Gaga urged those suffering with mental health issues to seek help as she picked up an award at the Grammys.

The 32-year-old singer-and-actress accepted the Best Pop Duo/Group performance for 'Shallow', her 'A Star is Born' duet with co-star Bradley Cooper, and as well as paying tribute to the actor-and-director - who was in the UK for the BAFTA Awards - she used her stage at Los Angeles' Staples Centre to highlight the "important" issues depicted in the movie.

She said: "Thank you, thank you so much. I've got to thank God. Thank you for looking out for me, thank you for my family at home, I love you. Thank you, I wish Bradley was here with me right now...Bradley, I loved singing this song with you. If I don't get another chance to say this, I just want to say I'm so proud to be part of a movie that addresses mental health issues, they're so important.

"And a lot of artists, a lot of artists deal with that. And we got to take care of each other. So, if you see somebody that is hurting, don't look away.

"And if you are hurting, even though it might be hard, try to find that bravery within yourself to dive deep and go tell somebody and take them up in your head with you.

"I love you, thank you so much to the Grammys."

So far at the ceremony, Gaga and her co-writers, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, have also scooped the Best Song Written for Visual Media accolade for 'Shallow' and she also won Best Pop Solo performance for 'Joanne'.

Other nominees in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance included Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato for 'Fall in Line', Backstreet Boys for 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart', Tony Bennett and Diana Krall for 'S Wonderful', Maroon Five and Cardi B for 'Girls Like You', Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton for 'Say Something', and Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey for 'The Middle'.

