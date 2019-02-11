It's the question on everybody's lips; did Cardi B just lip sync her performance at the Grammy Awards?
Opinion is divided on whether the hiphop star was really spitting bars or merely miming during her show-stopping performance of Money.
On Twitter people were quick to praise the performance.
Others however didn't believe what they were seeing.
Neither Cardi B or the Grammy's themselves have yet weighed in on the issue or lifted the lid on the mystery.
However, the "did she/didn't she rap" question is not the only controversy surrounding the New York rapper's performance. It's sexual nature has also drawn ire from people worried about the effect her R-rated routine would have on family members.