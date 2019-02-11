It's the question on everybody's lips; did Cardi B just lip sync her performance at the Grammy Awards?

Opinion is divided on whether the hiphop star was really spitting bars or merely miming during her show-stopping performance of Money.

On Twitter people were quick to praise the performance.

You killed that Grammy Performance!!! You Rock — Keeping it Positive! (@butterscotch40) February 11, 2019

@iamcardib killed her Grammy’s performance and @OffsetYRN reaction was exactly what we didn’t know we needed!!! — Tweet Therapy (@DrTweetherapy) February 11, 2019

Others however didn't believe what they were seeing.

she lip syncing — ARIANA GRANDE GRAMMY WINNER (@dweverytime) February 11, 2019

She won the lip sync battle that didn't exist. — Stevie (@AMackinawPeach) February 11, 2019

well, it was one of worst lip sync i have ever seen — burak the dert taşı (@koksalizm) February 11, 2019

If I Want to see a Lipsync, I will watch RuPaul's Drag Race. — Velvet Elvis (@dougcosta_27) February 11, 2019



Neither Cardi B or the Grammy's themselves have yet weighed in on the issue or lifted the lid on the mystery.

However, the "did she/didn't she rap" question is not the only controversy surrounding the New York rapper's performance. It's sexual nature has also drawn ire from people worried about the effect her R-rated routine would have on family members.

*Cardi B is twerking on the piano at the Grammy’s*



Mom: “Well that’s just rude” — Caleb (@Cnello23) February 11, 2019