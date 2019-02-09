Five children aged 16 or under, have been arrested in connection to the robbery and fatal shooting of Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets this week.

Yorlets, who played in a local rock band named Carverton, was gunned down in front of his own home.

According to the New York Post, Roniyah McKnight, 14, Diamond Lewis, 15, and Decorrius Wright, 16 — as well as a 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy — were all charged in connection to Yorlets' death.

According to the Post, the teens "interacted" with Yorlets before taking his wallet and demanding his car keys. Police believe Yorlets was shot when he refused.

Hug your loved ones a little closer today, you might lose them sooner than you thought 💔 Posted by Mackenzie Rio Yorlets on Friday, 8 February 2019

Yorlets made it back into his home where one of his housemates discovered him around 3pm, but upon being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, he was pronounced dead.

When police took the teens into custody, they recovered a loaded 9-mm pistol - which had been reported stolen - from them, and found another inside the store the teens were found at.

Yorlets' grieving bandmates posted a statement to Twitter early Friday.

"On February 7, 2019 we lost our brother, best friend and bandmate Kyle Yorkets," Carverton posted.

"We are in a state of shock and are having to grasp the reality that is now in front of us. We are heartbroken. Our condolences for this family and loved ones and all the lives that he touched. We will never forget Kyle, and though he is gone too soon his legacy is here to stay."