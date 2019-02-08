Meet Miley Ray Hemsworth.

That's right, Miley has officially changed her last name after she tied the knot with Liam Hemsworth.

Liam revealed it was it was her idea to change her last name after the couple's secret wedding in December.

Liam, who is starring in the upcoming movie Isn't It Romantic, spoke on the television show Live With Kelly and Ryan and discussed his relationship with Miley.

During the interview, he interrupted the TV host Kelly Ripa after she referred to his wife as Miley Cyrus.

"Miley Ray Hemsworth now, actually," Liam said.

"She will still be obviously known as Miley Cyrus, but she took my name, which is great. I think that was honestly one of the best things about it. I didn't ask her to take my name, but she was like, 'No, of course I'm taking your name.'"

He also revealed how he is more getting used to calling Miley his wife, but the first couple of weeks were a "fun" change. Liam even went as far as changing Miley's name to "wife" on his phone.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus attend the 16th annual G'Day USA Los Angeles Gala. Photo / Getty Images

Cyrus and Hemsworth first met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 and announced their engagement in 2012 before a few years of on-again-off-again relationship rumours swirled.

She began wearing her engagement ring again in early 2016, and the couple have been together since.

Recently, Liam and Miley attended their first public event together since getting married, the G'Day USA Gala, and the Hollywood star thanked his "beautiful wife" in a speech.

"You are a sweet, sweet angel," he said. "You're great, you're great."