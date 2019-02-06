If buying tickets from controversial site Viagogo is like playing Lotto, Phil Collins fan Steve Sands won the jackpot last night.

Sands was allowed in the gates after fearing his tickets, bought at a heavy mark-up of Viagogo, were invalid.

Despite the happy ending, Sands said people should be very wary buying off the controversial site.

"It's like a lottery, and you don't buy tickets to a concert like you buy a lottery ticket."

He and his wife Tracey drove from Levin unsure whether they would make it into the concert.

He was gifted the tickets by friend Mike Baker, who said there was a moment when they were unsure whether they would make it in.

"They looked at them a bit suspiciously and said, we think these tickets are OK, you can go in."

He said what the gate staff thought had happened is the tickets were duplicated, so the Sands, who arrived just after 2pm, got in, but there was possibly another person who turned up later who did not make it.

Mike Baker cautioned people against buying tickets on Viagogo, after his friends almost didn't make it in to see Phil Collins. Photo / Paul Taylor

Baker had no idea about Viagogo's reputation before buying the tickets. He simply saw an advertisement and thought it would be a nice gift to his friend, who had been recovering from a heart attack.

Sands said he really enjoyed the concert, even though it was raining. His highlights were Sussudio and Separate Lives.

"The concert itself was marvellous, no complaints about that, it was most enjoyable."

He said they had a fantastic view. Having arrived so early they got in the middle just behind the paid seating area.