Disgraced R&B star R. Kelly, who is the subject of multiple sexual misconduct allegations spanning 24 years, has announced an official New Zealand tour.

In 2002, Kelly was indicted on 21 counts of child pornography and most recently, was accused of holding young women in a "sex cult".

Now, he's taken to Twitter to announce: "New tour alert. Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, see y'all soon!"

🚨 NEW TOUR ALERT 🚨 Australia | New Zealand | Sri Lanka see y’all soon! 👑 pic.twitter.com/m4PGFeIG4v — R. Kelly (@rkelly) February 5, 2019

The announcement comes after Kelly was slated to perform in New Zealand late last year, however Kelly later came out saying the announcement was "fake".

Advertisement

Big Music Tour confirmed they were bring Kelly down under to play Auckland's Trusts Arena on Friday February 15.

However, Kelly posted on social media: "FAKE TOUR ALERT While I love all my amazing Fans in the Australia region I am NOT involved in this tour nor do I have knowledge of it, it's promoters, etc. I will NOT be in Australia during these dates.

"Watch my social media...when it's time for my next international tour (which is soon) you'll hear it directly from me. Stay tuned for more King shit in the VERY near future!"

🚨FAKE TOUR ALERT🚨 While I love all my amazing Fans in the Australia region I am NOT involved in this tour nor do I have knowledge of it, it’s promoters, etc. I will NOT be in Australia during these dates..... (continues)... pic.twitter.com/vgreWCFxTD — R. Kelly (@rkelly) December 14, 2018

Victims' advocate Ruth Money and the Women's Refuge have previously spoken out against Kelly playing in New Zealand.

When the first so-called "fake" show was originally announced, Money called "disgraceful".

"Given all the calls this week from the community about respectful consensual relationships - how can this man be allowed a platform to entertain Kiwis?" she told the Herald.

"This is not the kind of role model our young men need. This country has signalled enough is enough and now we see this bollocks."

Women's Refuge chief executive agreed Kelly's visit was problematic considering New Zealand's "serious problem" with violence against women.

"New Zealand's got a really serious problem with family violence, with violence against women in general," she said

"The presence of someone with a history - albeit with no convictions - but a decades long history of predatory behavior and violent behaviour, I don't think he adds anything to our country.

"Popular culture has an immense amount to do with shaping the way people think and the way people behave, and the sort of role models that we hold up, particularly to our young people.

"And when we've got somebody who does this sort of stuff, just because he's got money, and just because he's famous... he needs to be thinking about some of the damage that he's done."

Jury said allowing Kelly into New Zealand sets a bad example for men.

"It stops the conversation about changing behaviour, and it calls into question the need for change for some men," she said. "There's been no indication that (Kelly) sees anything wrong with his behaviour."