WERK:

Move over Harry and Meghan, the real royalty is in town. Some of RuPaul's most prestigious drag queens will be taking the stage for one night only in Auckland and I am tres excited. Following the massive international success of RuPaul's Drag Race comes the Werq The World tour, hosted by Michelle Visage and featuring Drag Race stars Asia O'Hara, Eureka, Kameron Michaels, Detox, Sharon Needles, Kim Chi and Violet Chachki who are sure to deliver some serious shade and sparkles over Aotearoa. See you at ASB Showgrounds, next Wednesday. And remember: "If you can't love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else?"

WATCH:

If you're sick of all the doom and gloom docos on Netflix at the moment, look no further than Brit TV series Sex Education. It's light-hearted, hilarious and pretty damn cute - although, cute might not be the right word for it given the first two minutes include a sex scene and full-frontal nudity. Let me explain; it's based around a geeky teen (Otis) with a mum who happens to be a sex therapist. When word gets around at school, students seek Otis' advice on all their sex-related problems - for a price. My favourite thing about the show is Otis's relationship with his best friend Eric. It's such a wonderful, healthy, and pure example of what it means to be a good friend. Please go and watch Sex Education right now.

BE AMAZED:

I have always been a fan of human-based (animal-free) circus shows and Cirque always puts on a heck of a performance. Kooza combines expert acrobatic work with the art of clowning and like any Cirque du Soleil performance, you're always in for a thrilling surprise. There will be an impressive hoop and contortion routine, a double high wire 25 feet above the stage, a creepy skeleton dance, a 'Wheel of Death' and more. I have been to about four Cirque shows before and I am personally always entranced by the costuming, makeup and lighting. They put 110 percent into everything and it shows. Go see Cirque du Soliel's Kooza at Alexandra Park from next Friday.

LISTEN:

What do I prescribe for good moods? Broods. I really like the humble brother/sister duo from Nelson who are still absolutely killing it. I remember seeing them perform a little showcase in 2014 when they first released their debut album at Morningside's Crave Café when Georgia (Nott) still worked there. Five years on, with plenty of global tours under their belts, they released their latest album Don't Feed The Pop Monster last week and it's really great. It is the perfect kind of pop music without being too "poppy". They are touring later this summer in March so I will definitely try and pop (pun fully intended) along to one of their shows.