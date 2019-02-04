If there are some drops of rain or late bursts of sunshine at the Mission Concert take a hat or a light jacket — do not take an umbrella.

You will not be allowed to take it in under the rules and conditions set out by the concert organisers.

And while low sand chairs and cushions are fine, what are described as "full chairs" are not, as like umbrellas they had the potential to block the views and spots of other concertgoers.

Sport and Entertainment's (SEL) concert director, Garry Craft, advised those heading for the big night out with Phil Collins to check out the Mission Concert website before they head off.

In terms of tickets they needed to be "treated like cash" as they were irreplaceable.

General admission tickets could not be refunded or re-sold, and if lost could not be replaced. Defaced tickets would not be accepted. If a ticket was lost it could not be re-issued.

"Once you have received your ticket it is solely your responsibility.

"Even if we have a record of your purchase we cannot be certain that other less scrupulous members of the public will not use the ticket."

In terms of food and drink, concertgoers could take a picnic hamper, but due to strict no alcohol rules put in place by the Liquor Licensing Authority they could expect to be asked to open the bins for inspection.

There will be more than 20 food vendors on site offering a wide range of eats, and, while the wine and beer outlets had eftpos and credit card facilities available, most of the food outlets did not so people needed to take cash for that.

As at previous events, parking would be available at Anderson Park.

Concertgoers could take the walk to the venue via Avenue Rd and Auckland Rd or alternatively shuttle buses could be used for the journey from the York Ave side of the park to the Mission, there and back at $10 return, and cash only as no eftpos would be available.

There will be no parking in Church Rd and surrounding streets and Church Rd will be closed to all public vehicles from 6am.

A soldout crowd of around 26,000 will pack the grounds and people are asked to be mindful when securing their spots.

The layout at the Mission. Image / Supplied

It will be a far cry from the very first Mission Concert back in 1993 when Dame Kiri Te Kanawa delighted the crowd, which given the then restrictions of the site, was less than half of what the Collins concert will draw.

Under the direction of IMG Dame Kiri was followed by artists including Ray Charles, Dionne Warwick, Shirley Bassey, Kenny Rogers, Julio Iglesias and the Beach Boys.The SEL era began spectacularly with Sir Cliff Richard in 2003 and since then the act list has been impressive. John Farnham, Belinda Carlisle, The B52s, Rod Stewart, Eric Clapton, Sting, Carole King, Barry Gibb, The Dixie Chicks are among those who have headed the concerts.

2019 event schedule

2:00 PM - Gates Open

3:00 PM - Badger

4:45 PM - Germein

6:30 PM - Rob Ruha and the Witch Doctor

8:30 PM - Phil Collins

10:15 PM - Approximate Finish Time