In newly unearthed footage, superstar Michael Jackson is seen squirming in his seat as he's questioned directly on his child molestation allegations.

The footage, obtained by DailyMailTV, was filmed at The Four Seasons Hotel in New York on March 1, 1996.

In it, Jackson is questioned by lawyers about the allegations of sexual abuse in what's understood to be the only time he was ever filmed speaking about the subject.

The footage shows Jackson being questioned on allegations involving Macaulay Culkin, Jordan Chandler and Brett Barnes and giggling while shuffling in his seat.

He also talks about how he's been mirepresented and at one point, compares himself to Jesus.

He said: "Jesus said to love the children and be like children; be youthful; be innocent, be pure and honorable. He was talking to his apostles and they were fighting over who was the greatest among themselves and he said, 'Whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest among me.'

"He always surrounded himself with children, and that's how I was raised, to be like that and imitate that."

Whenever the abuse claims were raised, Jackson smiled and shook his head and at various points, Jackson burst out laughing for no apparent reason.

The three hours of VHS tapes were filmed as part of a lawsuit by five Neverland employees against Jackson for wrongful dismissal.

The star's legal team ultimately convinced the lawsuit judge to discount claims about child abuse when the six month trial started in autumn 1996.

The video follows a controversial documentary, Leaving Neverland, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and features Jackson's former child companions Wade Robson and James Safechuck, claiming the star sexually assaulted as boys.

Macaulay Culkin and Brett Barnes publicly deny any claims that they were molested by Jackson.