Whoever said Maroon 5 were shaping up to perform one of the worst Super Bowl Halftime shows yet might have been on to something.

Fronted by a mostly shirtless and heavily tattooed Adam Levine, the band moved through the motions as they fronted the high-profile slot during the half-time break between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots.

Adam Levine during the Super Bowl Halftime show.

Controversy had surrounded Maroon 5's performance following calls by big name celebrities to boycott the performance over the NFL's treatment of players who spoke out against police brutality.

Adam Levine takes his shirt off during the Super Bowl Halftime show.

Maroon 5 cancelled a scheduled press conference leading up to their performance, and didn't address any of the controversy during their incredibly safe performance that seemed a world away from the rooftop stunt of 2017's headliner, Lady Gaga.

Adam Levine gets shirtless during the SuperBowl Halftime show.

They made occasional nods to the occasion, including a full gospel band and marching drums for last year's mega-single Girls Like You, as well as a tonne of pyro backing Moves Like Jagger.

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game.

But it was the big-name rap guests that made the most of the occasion as Travis Scott performed Sicko Mode from a meteor crash site before jumping into the crowd, while Big Boi arrived via a Cadillac and worked through his smash The Way You Move.

Travis Scott performs during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Twitter quickly became a pile-on led by faux news site The Onion, who ran the headline: "Super Bowl Halftime show marred by functioning sound system."

Super Bowl Halftime Show Marred By Functioning Sound System https://t.co/Jyp8G2dAMU pic.twitter.com/VgktT48yoW — The Onion (@TheOnion) February 4, 2019

Others said the show had come a long way since it was headlined by proper legends, like Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, Katy Perry and Beyonce.

Hands down the worst halftime show I’ve ever seen from a #SuperBowl. Everything rushed, too many artists, no definable moment or song or even style of note. Just bad all around. 👎 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 4, 2019

Adam Levine standing beside Sicko Mode like...#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Y6NGCQFZan — Donald Stewart (@DStewart267) February 4, 2019

Did the Fyre Festival organizers also do the #SuperBowl halftime show? 💅 — ɹǝʇɐH ǝǝɟɟoƆ pǝɔI (@MannyBuckley) February 4, 2019

The best response was over Levine's removal of his tank top.

Last minute decision for @adamlevine to take off his shirt. Make this #SuperBowl a little more exciting. I SEE YOU ADAM — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) February 4, 2019

So boring....



The best part of the superbowl was Adam taking his shirt off.#SuperBowl — H a y l e y (@HayBay411) February 4, 2019

Although, as several commentators pointed out, Janet Jackson had at least one big reason to be upset.

So Adam Levine is allowed to take his shirt off... but Janet.... #Superbowl — Shannon Connellan (@shanconnellan) February 4, 2019