Rapper 21 Savage has been arrested by ICE agents amidst claims he's overstayed his visa.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported the star rapper - real name Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph - was taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Sunday morning.

Abraham-Joseph has long referred to Atlanta as his home town in both his music and interviews.

ICE spokesperson Brian Cox said: "His whole public persona is false. He actually came to the US from the UK as a teen and overstayed his visa."

Cox told CNN he "failed to depart under the terms of his nonimmigrant visa and he became unlawfully present in the U.S. when his visa expired in July 2006."

The rapper's attorney told TMZ the arrest was a "misunderstanding".

"Mr Abraham-Joseph is a role model to the young people in the country — especially in Atlanta, Georgia and is actively working in the community leading programs to help underprivileged youths in financial literacy."

Abraham-Joseph released his second studio album I Am > I Was at the end of last year to strong reviews.