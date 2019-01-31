She hasn't been seen nor heard from on social media for months, but Lorde has been spotted paying a visit to one of the most remote parts of the world in the name of environmental science.

The pop idol visited Antartica with scientists and paid a visit to the Polar Trec laboratory at Scott's Discovery Hutt, Ross Island, near the McMurdo Science Station.

While on her trip the singer, whose real name is Ella Yelich-O'Connor, looked under a microscope to examine tiny polar animals researchers were studying and stayed for an extensive educational chat with scientists.

"Today was a no-fly day so we had some extra lab time. That turned out to be an okay thing because we were paid a visit at our lab by New Zealand's famous singer-songwriter Lorde," Polar Trec wrote in their latest journal entry.

"She was super interested in our work.

"She took a look at the animals we are studying under the microscope and was very excited with what she saw."

Lorde with Dr Michael Gooseff, lead PI for the McMurdo Dry Valley LTER Project, and Dr Byron Adams, PI for the Soil Team for the Dry Valley LTER. Photo / Polar Trec

"The environment is lucky to have famous people like her taking an interest in getting the real facts, the science, of what is really happening to our Earth.

"She was so interested as Dr Adams expressed his concern to get this science right. What is being done here, by this LTER Project, could have implications that could lead to the Earth's future conditions. Lorde seemed sincerely interested in this work."

One scientist thanked Lorde for her interest, saying it's important to highlight the environmental changes happening in the polar regions.

"Maybe she'll write a song or put a lyric about what lives under the microscope for you all. It is important for famous people to take notice about the environment and in particular, science and the polar regions," Janet Warburton said.

Fans have since caught wind of her trip to the South Pole and taken to social media to talk about it.

"We love a queen with a deep interest for scientific research in Antarctica. UGH, I can't wait for her collaboration with the penguins," one wrote.

Another said: "I have a lot of respect for her not uploading her entire life onto social media like every other celeb, but something like this would have been cool to see from her perspective!"

A fan added: "Lorde was recently in Antarctica. Now if that didn't start the creative juices for her third album then I don't know what will."

Back in November Lorde lifted the lid on her future plans, revealing she has started to brainstorm her next album, which "will probably be born around the piano in my house".

Lorde has been laying low since the culmination of her Melodrama world tour.

She's has remained inactive on social media, and retreated back to New Zealand to recuperate after nearly two years of a gruelling promotional cycle for her latest opus.

While at home, Lorde has been teaching herself how to play the piano and started the process of brainstorming ideas for her third album.

"I haven't started properly on the next record yet, and I'm not sure how long it'll be," she wrote in a newsletter sent to fans this week.

"But I've been teaching myself how to play piano, and here and there little bits come out. I think this next one will probably be born around the piano in my house, me and my friends, keeping it simple …"