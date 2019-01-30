Billie Eilish has debuted a shocking new song and music video inspired by horror-themed TV shows and films.

The pop star, aged just 17, released the single Bury a Friend in the build-up to the release of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

The song has shocked fans with its inclusion of lyrics like, "I want to end me," while the video includes footage of gloved hands smothering Eilish and needles being poked into her back.

Some compared the visuals to Netflix's horror hit Haunting of Hill House, while others suggested some of the scenes were reminiscent of Jordan Peel's film Get Out.

Advertisement

bury a friend by @billieeilish music video is insane — vic (@vicc4president) January 30, 2019

"With this album, the main thing we tried to do was have every single song sound completely different than everything else," Billie Eilish recently told Beats 1 host Zane Lowe.

"If you put 14 people who like different genres into a room and plop When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in front of them, I want every single person in that room to like at least one song."

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is due for release on March 29, the follow up to her 2017 EP Don't Smile at Me. She's also performing at Coachella in April.