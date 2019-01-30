Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner (Netflix)

Ray Romano. Photo / Getty

Everybody still loves Everybody Loves Raymond star Ray Romano, right? We hope so because he's back. 23 years after his last stand-up special he's debuting a brand new comedy special Right Here, Around the Corner. It follows the screenwriter and Emmy Award-winning actor performing two sets in one night. First, at Manhattan's Comedy Cellar and then at the Village Underground — a comedy club quite literally around the corner. Romano makes jokes on how to choose friends, survive marriage, and knowing the differences between being old and not being young. On Netflix from Tuesday.

Surviving R. Kelly (TVNZ Ondemand)

R Kelly performs onstage during his 'R Kelly In Concert' tour. Photo / Getty

R. Kelly was once celebrated as one of the greatest R&B singers of all time but now his name is tarnished by allegations of predatory behaviour, abuse, and paedophilia. In a groundbreaking documentary series, women are sharing their stories about his sexually abusive relationships. Despite the damning evidence, none of the accusations have seemingly affected him. Surviving R. Kelly features close friends coming forward and sharing new allegations about his physical, sexual and mental abuse towards them. Watch the full story of Surviving R. Kelly on TVNZ OnDemand now.

Will and Grace (Lightbox)

Debra Messing as Grace Adler, Eric McCormack as Will Truman. Photo / Getty

A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, and following a recent successful reboot, comedy's most fabulous foursome go back to where it all began. That's right, Lightbox are taking us back to the 90s with season 1 of the hit sitcom. Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally slip into their celebrated roles — Will, Grace, Jack and Karen - amongst razor-sharp jabs and dirty martinis. If you missed it the first time around now's your chance to catch up! On Lightbox from Wednesday.

Love, Simon (Neon)

Love, Simon. Photo / Supplied

This week we share with you a wonderful love story that will get you right in the feels. Love, Simon received a 92 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and tells the tale of a young 17-year-old boy who is looking for the love of another boy. Simon is gay and is yet to tell anyone — except for an anonymous classmate he's fallen for online. Love, Simon takes you on a journey of self-discovery where Simon finds out life can be hilarious and terrifying at the same time as he loses himself in a love story along the way. Watch Love, Simon on Neon this Thursday.