Paris Jackson has reportedly checked into rehab after being left "devastated" by the Leaving Neverland documentary.

According to The Sun, the star is "utterly distraught" by the film in which allegations against her late father have resurfaced so close to the 10th anniversary of his passing in June.

She reportedly "suffered a complete meltdown" after the film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this month and entered a treatment facility amid concerns for her "emotional and physical health".

Sources close to her revealed she had "decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritise her physical and emotional health."

And one friend told the Express: "She'll resurface sooner or later but certainly isn't ready to face the cameras on a subject that keeps breaking her heart."

Jackson has spoken openly about her struggles with mental health having spent time in a psychiatric ward after allegedly attempting to harm herself on three different occasions.

Leaving Neverland is a four-hour film which focuses on allegations against Michael Jackson by two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck.

A spokesman for the Jackson family slammed the most recent claims made against Michael saying: "Leaving Neverland isn't a documentary. It is the kind of tabloid character assassination Michael Jackson endured in life, and now in death.

"The film takes uncorroborated allegations that supposedly happened 20 years ago and treats them as fact. These claims were the basis of lawsuits filed by the two admitted liars which were ultimately dismissed by a judge."