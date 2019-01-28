A Kiwi singer has done something drastic to get a pop star's attention - she's gotten a face tattoo.
New Zealand-born, Gold Coast-raised singer Kelsy Karter shocked her followers by posting several photos on social media of her new tattoo - a picture of Harry Styles on her right cheek.
She wrote alongside the snaps: "Mama, look what I made me do."
News.com.au reported that Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Romeo Lacoste was taking credit for the work.
Karter had hinted on Twitter that she was planning something special for Styles' birthday, which is on February 1.
Along with her tattoo, Karter, who makes blues-inspired pop-rock, has also released a song about her favourite pop star.
"It's just my ode to him, I guess. I think he's amazing and, come on, he's like the best person on the planet," she told Billboard.
She told i-D magazine last year she admired Styles for leaving One Direction going "off on his own".
"For someone like me who wants to live in that world who hasn't been in a boy band, he has opened the door for me. He's introduced the kids to the kind of music I want to make," she told the publication.