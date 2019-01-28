Kiwi singer Eden Kavanagh has become one of few Kiwis - if not the only one - to make it to the blind auditions of The Voice UK, and fans are loving her.

The 24-year-old appeared on the show at the weekend and stunned the audience with her rendition of They Just Keep Moving the Line from TV series Smash.

Unfortunately, she didn't make it through, causing an uproar from outraged fans who have taken to social media to express their views.

One said: "Oh man Eden really deserved a turn...! That's such a shame. The jazz genre never seems to do well on this show. Real pity.. I hope she doesn't give up!! #TheVoiceUK."

Another added: "Can't believe they didn't turn for Eden #Thevoiceuk."

But no one was more upset that Eden's mum Juliearna who flew all the way over from New Zealand to support her daughter and was seen on screen saying: "Are they deaf? That's nuts!"

"I think the mama bear in her came out," laughs Kavanagh. "She's one of the most supportive people ever, it was amazing to have her there."

While grateful for the support, Kavanagh isn't actually that bothered she didn't make it, saying: "I couldn't be happier".

The Kiwi songstress went to visit her father and brother in Ireland for some downtime after completing her Bachelor of Performing Arts at Whitireia Polytechnic in Wellington.

They were the ones her persuaded her to audition, sending her on a journey some eight months long which saw her film hours of interview footage and endure dozens of auditions against hundreds of other hopefuls.

"All that for 90 seconds on stage," she muses.

While the judges didn't turn for her, Eden says the feedback from fans has been "absolutely insane".

"I didn't expect it at all. You never know how they'll portray you on one of those shows but they actually made a really nice segment. It was quite lovely how they got me across to the public. I couldn't be happier to be honest.

"It was cool, everyone was so nice - even the other contestants; we all got a long so well. It was good fun."

For Eden, who's been singing since she was just a child, "it's all kind of just been building up to this."

Now back in New Zealand, Eden is ready to kick off 2019 but doesn't have any major plans - yet.

"I'm just seeing where this road takes me and what doors open - if any."

Watch Eden's full audition video below: