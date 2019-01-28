New Zealand's favourite musical trio are home for the summer holidays and to celebrate, they're embarking on a special concert tour across the North Island.

Sol3 Mio are going back to basics to perform in their most intimate form - just three voices and a piano.

They'll showcase a new repertoire of songs as well as some no-doubt hilarious anecdotes from their adventures as they've travelled the world during the past year.

They'll also be playing to smaller audiences at concert halls and theatres so fans can get up close and personal.

"We've missed being able to see everyone's faces and communicate directly with our audiences during performances," Sol3 Mio say.

"So we're looking forward to doing that in these shows, as well as meeting everyone for meet and greets and signings after the shows."

The tour kicks off on March 8 in Tauranga and ends on March 24 in Whangarei.

Tickets go on sale at 9am, January 29. See sol3mio.com for tickets and info.