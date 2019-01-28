It's rare for rain to blight Auckland's Laneway festival - but early grey skies on Auckland Anniversary Day threatened to do just that.

Fortunately, by the time the gates opened to the festival's Albert Park site at midday the skies had cleared, the sun was out and a high of 25 degrees was predicted.

Up to 12,000 fans are expected to attend Laneway this year, the festival's tenth anniversary in Auckland which is being headlined by one of the festival's first performers: Florence & the Machine.

Punters were warned repeatedly to wear sunscreen as the day kicked off with high energy performances by Kiwi rock act Miss June and Aussie performer G Flip.

Advertisement

It was Imugi who provided the day's first true highlight, cooing and rapping over psychedelic electronica while backed by several dancers.

"This is wild ... this is insane," the young Auckland-based duo told the crowd between songs.

Also: "Wear sunscreen."

It looks like likely to be good advice.