Popular celebrity talk show host Graham Norton says he "played a part" in Joseph Parker's loss against Antony Joshua because of his "king of pies" joke.

Antony Joshua appeared on The Graham Norton Show last January and spoke about his quest to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

It was during that appearance that Norton brought up an image of Kiwi boxing star Parker and began mocking his appearance.

He said: "I think that is going to be an easy fight. He's the 'King of Pies'. He must be a world-class athlete, but he doesn't look like one, does he?"

Three months later, Parker lost to Joshua in Cardiff by unanimous decision.

On Saturday, Joshua returned to the talk show and discussed his victory.

Norton said: "I played a part in this didn't I? I undermined him. We showed a picture of him, and I casually said 'he looks like he's eaten some pie,' because he doesn't look super fit does he?

"You forget the show is shown in other places, one of which is New Zealand. Obviously he's not training much, he's sitting at home eating pie so he did see the show, but bless him, he tweeted, 'Trust me, I do love my pies.'"

Trust me, I do love my pies 😋 #GraemeAve — Joseph Parker (@joeboxerparker) January 13, 2018

He later asked: "Was it as easy as I predicted?" And Joshua replied, "yeah it was", to which Norton said: "Thank you!"

However when conversation turned to WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder - who holds the belt Joshua desires - Norton was less forthcoming with the jokes.

"I'm not making any jokes about him, New Zealand pie man - hilarious, but no, nothing here."