A new Netflix series has left viewers so terrified they are unable to sleep afterwards, prompting a warning from the streaming service not to watch the documentary alone.

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes dropped on Netflix on Thursday and details the serial killer's rampage through interviews with survivors, journalists and police.

But making the series chilling is the fact it contains audio interviews with the killer himself, with Bundy describing in the third person what drove him to murder.

Bundy, who was executed in 1989, killed more than 30 young women in the 1970s in vicious attacks that saw him abuse the dead bodies of some of his victims.

Soon after the series dropped viewers took to Twitter to label the true crime series terrifying and almost unwatchable.

Netflix even issued a (maybe) joke warning not to watch the series alone, but judging by people's reactions, the streaming service wasn't wrong.

for those of us with a PhD in true crime podcasts, Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes is now streaming



maybe don't watch it alone x — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 24, 2019

Just completed watching the ted bundy documentary, it’s 5 am and honestly I’m terrified — shreya (@narrychunks) January 25, 2019

watching the new Ted Bundy docu series on Netflix whilst baby sitting my nephew and I genuinely don’t know wtf I was thinking 😩 actually terrified lol pic.twitter.com/fd79OPfvOS — Gregory 🌸 (@GregDinning) January 25, 2019

I watched the entirety of the ted bundy tapes on netflix today and I am TERRIFIED like honestly I am to scared to sleep (or ever leave my house again). — joy (@joyneeds) January 25, 2019

ok i was doing fine watching the ted bundy series on netflix UNTIL THAT GIRL WHO SURVIVED STARTED TELLING HER STORY AND YIKES NOW IM TERRIFIED everyone stay away from me plz and thank you — eimhie (@eimhiefunda) January 25, 2019

I do not recommend watching The Ted Bundy Tapes when you’re home alone because now I’m in the shower wondering what bottle of shampoo I would use in self defense — Hannah (@hannahweltzer14) January 24, 2019

IM WATCHING IT ALONE AT WORK IN THE OFFICE RN AND I GOT A TEXT AND MY PHONE VIBRATED SUPER LOUD ON THE DESK AND I SCREAMED — Yasmin (@yazzzers1) January 24, 2019

Netflix's new series coincides with the release of a trailer for upcoming Bundy biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile starring Zac Efron.

Efron stars as the sociopathic but charming serial killer, with the film centring around his relationship with Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins) as he committed some of the worst of his murders.

The film, slated for release later this year, also stars The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons as a court prosecutor and John Malkovich as a judge.

Efron, who watched footage of Bundy at trial and spoke to people who knew him to prepare for the role, told Variety he had worked hard not to glorify the serial killer.

"I feel a responsibility to make sure that this movie is not a celebration of Ted Bundy," Efron said.

"Or a glorification of him. But, definitely, a psychological study of who this person was. In that, there's honesty."