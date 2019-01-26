That's the way love goes, sometimes.

Matthew McConaughey has admitted that he once dated Janet Jackson.

The 49-year-old, who has dated a number of high-profile women, was asked about the rumours on Watch What Happens Live.

During a game of Plead the Fifth, host Andy Cohen said to McConaughey, "There was a rumour that you once went out with Janet Jackson. Can you confirm or deny, and how would you describe your relationship with her?'

He started to laugh.

"You got the answer from that, didn't you?" he finally said.

"Did I?" Cohen asked.

"We went and had dinner one night. That was sorta it," he said.

McConaughey confessed to dating superstar Janet Jackson. Photo / Getty Images
The actor is married to Camila Alves with whom he has children Levi, 10, Vida, 9, and Livingston.

McConaughey has dated a string of celebrity women including Penelope Cruz, whom he was with for a year, Ashley Judd and Sandra Bullock.

Jackson has been married three times. First to James DeBarge (1984-1985), then Rene Elizondo (1991-2000) and then to Wissam Al Mana (2012-2017).