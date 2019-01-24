Fans of cult hit The Big Lebowski are wondering, like, exactly what is going on, man?
That's because Jeff Briges, who played laidback slacker 'The Dude' in the 1998 film, has teased a return to his iconic character.
He posted a short video on Twitter with the note: "Can't be living in the past, man. Stay tuned."
Some wondering if the Coen Brothers were finally planning on making a sequel to The Big Lebowski, while others suggested it might just be a commercial.
Whatever it is, fans don't have to wait long: the date at the end of the 15-second video says all will be revealed on February 3 (the Super Bowl is scheduled for February 4).