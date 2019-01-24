Fans of cult hit The Big Lebowski are wondering, like, exactly what is going on, man?

That's because Jeff Briges, who played laidback slacker 'The Dude' in the 1998 film, has teased a return to his iconic character.

He posted a short video on Twitter with the note: "Can't be living in the past, man. Stay tuned."

Can’t be living in the past, man. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/zL2CLYhGAM — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) January 24, 2019

Some wondering if the Coen Brothers were finally planning on making a sequel to The Big Lebowski, while others suggested it might just be a commercial.

Advertisement

Jeff Bridges teasing a new Big Lebowski movie -- Let's Go! pic.twitter.com/FGINj4Gb8F — Jordan Cashatt (@JCashatt) January 24, 2019

God help me, I know it’s the most mid-20’s white guy thing possible but The Big Lebowski is my favorite goddamn movie and now I’m extremely excited. https://t.co/AhYPwHYQT1 — Eli (@EliAllen) January 24, 2019

Y'all do realize there is zero chance this is anything more than just the one commercial, right? Movies aren't made in secret and movies like Big Lebowski would not buy Super Bowl ad time.



Happy Thursday! — Jesus Christ (@SonOfGodAndMan) January 24, 2019

Whatever it is, fans don't have to wait long: the date at the end of the 15-second video says all will be revealed on February 3 (the Super Bowl is scheduled for February 4).