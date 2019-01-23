Michael Gandolfini, the 19-year-old son of the show's late star, James Gandolfini, will play his late dad's role of Tony Soprano in creator David Chase's Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints Of Newark.

"It's a profound honour to continue my dad's legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano," Gandolfini said.

"I'm thrilled that I am going to have the opportunity to work with David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for The Many Saints of Newark."

Michael Gandolfini attends the The Sopranos 20th Anniversary Panel Discussion at SVA Theater this month. Photo / Getty Images

Michael's previous credits include a role in Ocean's Eight and a recurring role on HBO's The Deuce as Joey Dwyer.

Gandolfini joins a cast that includes Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Cory Stoll, Billy Magnussen and Alessandro Nivola.

The prequel to the HBO series is set amid the unrest of the 1967 Newark riots, as tensions erupted between the African-Americans and Italian-American communities, leaving 26 people dead and hundreds more injured.

The film will place the spotlight on Dickie Moltisanti (Nivola) - the father of the show's Christopher Moltisanti (played by Michael Imperioli) and mentor of Tony - who was frequently mentioned in dialogue on the show.

Dickie was at the center of a storyline in the show's season four opener, For All Debts Public and Private, as Tony led Christopher to retiring police Detective Lt. Barry Haydu (Tom Mason), who he claimed had been Dickie's killer.

While Haydu denied involvement, Christopher shot him to death with Tony's implied orders in mind.

The cast of The Sopranos. Photo / Getty Images

The Sopranos series featured numerous 1960s flashbacks during its run, featuring Joseph Siravo as Tony Soprano's father Johnny Boy, Laila Robins as a younger incarnation of Tony's mother Livia Soprano, and Rocco Sisto as the younger Junior Soprano.