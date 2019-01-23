The highest-earning films of 2018 at the New Zealand box office have been revealed - and there's one genre that Kiwis are flocking to the cinemas to see.

The top three films at the New Zealand box office last year were all superhero movies. Avengers: Infinity War was our biggest release in 2018, earning $10.36 million (the 10th biggest release in New Zealand of all time). The Incredibles 2 follows with $7.7m, while Black Panther comes in third with $7.3m.

The top ten films reveal our love of musicals. Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again holds fourth place with $6.2m, while Oscar nominees Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star is Born follow with $6.2m and $5.4m respectively.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star is Born. Photo / supplied

We also love action blockbusters, with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom coming in at seventh place ($5.1m), Deadpool 2 in eighth place ($5m) and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in tenth ($4m). Family film Peter Rabbit comes in at ninth place with $4.5m.

The highest grossing New Zealand film of 2018 was The Breaker Upperers, which made $1.8m.

The statistics, revealed by the Motion Picture Distributors' Association of New Zealand, shows 2018 was our second-highest box office intake in history, with a total of $203.4m generated, up from $189.7m the previous year.

2018's figure comes in just behind our record year of 2016, during which Kiwis spent $206.6m at the movies.