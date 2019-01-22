Flight of the Conchords have confirmed they'll release a new album that includes seven new songs.

The 20-track album Live in London is an album version of last year's HBO special from the Kiwi duo, and is due out in March.

The new songs are called Iain and Deanna, Father and Son, Summer of 1353, Stana, Seagull, Back on the Road, and Bus Driver.

The album also features performances of Inner City Pressure, Bowie, Foux du Fafa, Robots, Carol Brown and The Most Beautiful Girl (In The Room).

They've already released one song from the album, Iain and Deanna.

It's Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie's fourth release together, after the Grammy-winning EP The Distant Future, a self-titled debut in 2008 and I Told You I Was Freaky in 2009.

Live in London is released on March 8.