The Herald's entertainment team take a look at the best events taking place over Auckland Anniversary Weekend.

Music in Parks:

The annual Music in Parks series is on again with a truly eclectic mix of performances this weekend. On Saturday night, some of our finest new and emerging opera singers combine their voices with established stars to perform music from Mozart to Britten and almost everything in between at St Heliers' Dingle Dell Reserve. On Sunday, local hip hop fused with Kiwi soul and R n B takes centre stage when Raiza Biza, Villette and JessB appear at Riversdale Reserve in Avondale. The weekend ends on Monday with Local Sounds featuring top te reo fusion artists Riqi Harawira, Grove Roots and Sianne Dougherty at Onehunga's Jellicoe Park.

• Music in Parks, venues across Auckland, January – April. www.musicinparks.co.nz for more details.



Auckland Buskers Festival:

Cross your fingers for continued sunshine – this weekend is Auckland's big one when the region turns it on to celebrate its birthday with an extra day off. Which is just as well given the number of events on to mark us turning 177 years old. There's everything from the yacht races, which honour our nautical history, to festivals and gigs which prove that here the Show Never Stops. We're particularly keen to be beside the seaside and wander from Quay Street to Karanga Plaza in the Wynyard Quarter to check out the international street performers (and one local) who make their living from breakdancing, hula-hooping, acrobatics and fire stunts all for our entertainment.

• The 19th annual Auckland International Buskers Festival, various venues with shows daily from tomorrow to Monday starting at midday. www.aucklandbuskersfestival.co.nz for a full schedule.

Florence and The Machine is headlining this year's Laneway Festival. Photo / supplied

St Jeromes Laneway Festival:

Now fully settled into its shady, picturesque new home of Albert Park, Laneway returns for another year with an unsurprisingly fantastic line-up. There's something for everyone: pop/indie fans can head to Robinson, Mitski and Florence + the Machine; RnB/hip-hop fans will be dazzled by Jorja Smith, Ravyn Levae and High Beams; dance geeks can lose it to DJDS and Jon Hopkins, while rockers can thrash out with Camp Cope and Courtney Barnett. Bring sunblock and plenty of water, because if the current forecast is correct, it'll be a scorcher.

• Laneway Festival, Albert Park, Monday January 28.

Mitski performs at Laneway Festival 2019. Photo / supplied

Sonorous Festival:

Returning for its second year is Sonorous, an eclectic house and techno festival taking place up at Matakana Country Park. The event has nabbed a number of hot names in electronic music, including Anthony Pappa, the Australian producer who made a splash in the late 90s, Spanish DJ Miguel Bastida, and German prodigy Wankelmut. The festival also boasts a crop of some of New Zealand's top DJ talents, including the inimitable k2k, Greg Churchill, and Heylady. The day kicks off from midday, and an afterparty takes place back in town at Neck of the Woods from 10pm. A return bus is available from Auckland to Matakana.

• Sonorous Festival, Matakana Country Park, Sunday January 27