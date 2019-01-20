X-Files

actress Gillian Anderson is reportedly set to play former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of

The Crown

, according to the

Sunday Times

.

Meryl Streep won an Oscar for her portrayal of the controversial Prime Minister in 2011's The Iron Lady. Thatcher was the first female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the longest-serving of the 20th century, in power from 1979-1990.

The third season of Netflix's The Crown is currently in production, with an entirely new cast taking over from the first two seasons. The Favourite actress Olivia Colman is playing Queen Elizabeth II, while Helena Bonham Carter is playing Princess Margaret.

Anderson won a Golden Globe for her role in The X-Files and is also known for the British crime series The Fall. She can currently be seen in Netflix's teen comedy Sex Education.

Gillian Anderson in The Fall. Photo / supplied

Netflix has not yet revealed a release date for the fourth season of The Crown.