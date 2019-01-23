This year's Laneway line-up features a strong contingent of young locals who are poised to make it big. We chat to Imugi, Bene, Miss June and Daffodils ahead of their first-ever Laneway sets.

Imugi

How does it feel to be playing Laneway for the first time?

It was such a surprise. Laneway has always been our favourite music festival and we love their support for local artists. It's cool to be invited to be a part of that.



What's the last year been like for your band?

We've been playing as many shows as possible, writing songs whenever we have the time to. Playing shows has really helped us understand our music more and figure out where we want to take our sound.

How would you describe your sound?

Blissed-out emotive electronic hip-hop pop.

Imugi: "we're doing packed lunches because we're broke". Photo / supplied

What's next after Laneway?

We have an EP in works, some music videos and singles. We had a big year of writing songs last year so now we're picking the best and refining them into a cohesive project.

Best festival food?

There are plenty of great festival foods, but we're doing packed lunches because we're broke.

Any tips for surviving a full day in the sun?

Don't underestimate the sun – she is powerful. Hit up that water refill station. Bring a handheld fan. Let the cooling sensations of Imugi beats wash over your dehydrated aura.

Who else are you most excited to see at Laneway?

Smino, Mitski, Ravyn Lenae, Bene, Courtney Barnett, High Beams, Clairo. Honestly, everyone on the lineup is fire.

Phones or no phones?

Do what you want, but be mindful of whether your elbows are knocking into shorter people. It's more important to enjoy it in the moment.

Bene

How does it feel to be playing Laneway for the first time?

IT FEEELS BLOOOOODY EPICCC! I'm wearing a flowy skirt and I'm very excited about it. It's going to be yellow and that's currently my favourite colour. I can't wait to have a good old boogie. The trees in Albert Park are insane.



What's the last year been like for you?

It's been pretty awesome. I dropped out of Uni second week in, and didn't expect to be playing here at this cool festival at all. I'm living my best life right now and encourage anyone else out there not feeling 100% to drop whatever they're doing and have a solid crack at doing what they love.

How would you describe your sound?

It's kind of alternative pop, indie, RnB.

Why should people make time for your set?

If they're keen to have a fun little boogie and watch me embarrass myself confidently on stage then far out, come along. Let's party!

Rising star Bene describes her sound as "alternative pop, indie, RnB". Photo / supplied

How does it feel to be one of the youngest acts on the line-up?

I feel like a sunflower seed.

Phones or no phones?

Look, if you want to catch a wee snippet I'm all for that but there's something special about people not having phones in front of their faces the whole time. For me, if I can make eye contact with someone, and have a genuine connection with them, purely just from them really feeling the music (with no phone in the way!), there's something seriously special about that.

Miss June

How does it feel to be playing Laneway for the first time?

We are so excited to be playing Laneway for the first time! It has been a goal of mine since I first started making music with Miss June. Feels nice to start the new year off with something so fun.

What's the last year been like for your band?

The past year has been unbelievable for us. We've spent a lot of time in the studio and finally finished recording our debut album. We've secured a record deal in America, toured Australia 5 times and had more laughs than any year before this.

Miss June say they're influenced by early New Zealand artists like "Straight Jacket Fits and The 3Ds". Photo / supplied

How would you describe your sound?

We have been described as "some unholy union between Sonic Youth and Le Tigre," I think that's pretty accurate. However, we definitely have the influence of early New Zealand artists such as Straight Jacket Fits and The 3Ds. I've begun to love off-kilter pop and a lot of kiwi bands do this best.

Why should people make time for your set?

We are playing nice and early! It will be a great kick off to Laneway. Come early, get a nice spot in the shade, relax and then lose your marbles to Miss June.



Best festival food?

Hot dog on a stick. Hands down.



Any tips for surviving a full day in the sun?

WATER WATER WATER! And shade.

What are your thoughts on people who ride on other's shoulders?

The people whose shoulders are being rode on are the real heroes here.

Daffodils

How does it feel to be playing Laneway for the first time?

So, so good. I don't think we've ever been this excited for anything. It's such a ridiculous line-up to be on as well, it feels like an absolute honour!

What's the last year been like for your band?

It's been really interesting; we only put our first single out in December of 2017, and by September we'd sold out a show at the Tuning Fork (big thanks to Bene too!), which was easily the highlight of 2018. We've been working on heaps of new music as well!

Young Laneway stars Daffodils are just a year out of high school. Photo / supplied

How would you describe your sound?

Guitar and synth-driven music that makes you want to dance; a mix of pop and new-wave.

How does it feel to be one of the youngest acts on the line-up?

So weird! So cool though. It's nuts to think that we're doing this just a year out of high school; if you'd told me a year ago that we'd be doing this, I would've laughed. We're absolutely stoked.



What's next after Laneway?

We're working away at an EP that we're very proud of, so we'll probably do a bit of a tour to see the rest of New Zealand and bully them into listening to us too!

Phones or no phones?

I reckon there's nothing wrong with filming and taking photos a bit; it's good to remember that stuff! But don't spend the whole time doing it. Enjoy the gig with your eyes, and then you don't have to worry about losing your phone either.