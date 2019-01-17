The 44-year-old fashion designer - who has children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and seven-year-old Harper with husband David Beckham - has hired a scriptwriter for her YouTube show 'In The Chair with Victoria Beckham' and started filming the web programme on Wednesday.

In the show, Victoria is joined by two her friends, make-up artist Wendy Rowe and hairdresser Ken Paves, who are jokingly unimpressed by her ideas and views, including that she appeals to fans with her "deep and multi-layered intellectual critique".

Victoria Beckham attends the 'Cafe Society' premiere and the Opening Night Gala. Photo / Getty

According to The Sun newspaper, one sketch sees Victoria mock her own "famously discreet nuptials" with David, while in another, she moots the idea of an Oscars review show of "three to six hours an episode".

The former Spice Girls singer ponders her absence from the Best Actress shortlist and says: "I suppose they can only consider people who've been in feature films in the past year. Otherwise, I'm sure I would be.

"Isn't there some category, some kind of lifetime achievement? I'm a wife mother, businesswoman, designer, icon."

And talking about 'A Star Is Born' - which features Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - she jokes: "I can tell you a thing or two about what that's like."

Victoria describes her YouTube channel as "like the Queen's Speech but longer and with me rather than the Queen."

Victoria Beckham is seen at LAX on March 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty

The brunette beauty announced in November she would be launching her own channel on YouTube, in which she promised style suggestions, beauty tips and lots more.

She wrote on Twitter: "At September's LFW @DerekBlasberg joined me at my store to celebrate #VBSince08! Today I have special news to share. I will be launching my own @YouTube channel with beauty tutorials, styling tips and lots of stuff from me! Subscribe to my channel at http://bit.ly/VB-YouTube x VB (sic)"

The tweet was accompanied by a video, in which she was filmed joking with American fashion journalist Derek Blasberg.

She said in the clip: "I am starting my own YouTube channel, that will be full of styling tutorials, lots of stuff from me and apparently ... you naked. Apparently people want it, it's what they want, what they really really want - and it's coming on my channel!"

Victoria subsequently added: "This is a new chapter right now. I can put my foot on the gas and do everything that I've wanted to do for a long, long time."