Just when you thought you were 100 per cent done with reality TV, TVNZ has thrown us a curve ball with the world's first "zom-com" reality show.

Zombody Save Us is coming to TVNZ On Demand later this year and has been billed as "Spookers meets Survivor".

Details so far are thin on the ground but it sounds like a strange reality crossover in which contestants get thrown in a real life horror situation to see who can last the longest before completely breaking down.

Oh, and the winner takes home $10, 000.

TVNZ is currently hunting for Kiwis who think they have what it takes to survive "the scariest, most terrifying ordeal ever created in New Zealand."

Applications are open now and the form includes questions like: "Why do you think you could survive a zombie apocolypse?

"What is the scariest thing you've ever done?" and "What household item would you use to kill a zombie with and why?"

If you get a major kick out of getting scared or if you know someone who talks a big game when you're planning your team trips to Spookers, check it out.