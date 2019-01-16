The legendary Fleetwood Mac are returning to tour New Zealand, with our very own Neil Finn in tow.

The Grammy-award winning band announced the tour today and it's set to kick off with two shows in Auckland on September 16 and 19.

They'll also return to Dunedin on September 21.

The tour will feature the new line up of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn, coming hot off the back of the band's North American tour on which they played more than 50 cities to rave reviews.

"Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents. We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realise that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it's got the unmistakable Mac sound," said Mick Fleetwood.

Neil Finn joins the Fleetwood Mac line-up on their NZ tour. Photo / Supplied

"We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the calibre of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family. With Mike and Neil, we'll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we'll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs," said the group collectively. "Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honouring that spirit on this upcoming tour."