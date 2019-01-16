A new Ghostbusters film is reportedly in development, with Juno director Jason Reitman set to helm the new entry in the franchise.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Reitman will direct and co-write another film set in the world of the original 1984 movie, which was directed by his father Ivan Reitman.

"I've always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans," Reitman told EW.

"This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the '80s happened in the '80s, and this is set in the present day."

Finally got the keys to the car. #GB20 https://t.co/T1Np2lRQl1 — Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) January 16, 2019

Sony has reportedly dated the film for midway through 2020.

It is unknown whether original actors Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson will return to star in the new film. Their co-star Harold Ramis died in 2014.

The film will not be connected to the 2016 reboot which starred Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy and Leslie Jones.

"I have so much respect for what Paul (Feig) created with those brilliant actresses, and would love to see more stories from them. However, this new movie will follow the trajectory of the original film," Reitman said.

Reitman most recently directed Tully, starring Charlize Theron, and The Front Runner, starring Hugh Jackman.