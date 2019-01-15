Rihanna is suing her father for ellegedly trying to profit off her name without her permission.

According to The Blast, the pop star filed the claim against her Ronald Fenty, another man, Moses Perkins, and a company called Fenty Entertainment.

The report was confirmed by TMZ and Pitchfork.

Court documents say: "Although Mr Fenty is Rihanna's father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna's behalf."

It claims they have "egregiously and fraudulently misrepresented to third parties and the public that their company, Fenty Entertainment, LLC, is affiliated with Rihanna, and has the authority to act on her behalf."

Rihanna's lawyers claim her father tried to book shows, including a $15 million tour in Latin America, and two shows in Las Vegas, that had nothing to do with her.

Lawyers say the pair ignored cease and desist demands. She is seeking an injunction and unspecified damages.

Rihanna has a sketchy relationship with her father. In 2018, he tried to trademark the name Fenty for a group of hotels, but was denied.

Rihanna owns a cosmetics company called Fenty Beauty.