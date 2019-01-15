Kit Harington has kept his Jon Snow crypt statue as a memento from 'Game of Thrones'.

The final series of the HBO fantasy drama is to air this year from April 14 and when shooting wrapped on Season 8 last July Kit cleared it so he could take home the likeness of his alter ego which is seen in the recently released trailer.

The statue is currently being stored in his shed but the 32-year-old actor intends to turn it into a water feature as a permanent tribute to his time as Snow on the show.

Kit Harington who plays Jon Snow and his crypt statue from the series.

Appearing on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on Tuesday, he said: "See I kept that statue, you know the one in the crypt. I kept it, they sent it to my house, I've got it in my shed - how sad is that! I was the only one who kept my statue, that's how narcissistic I am! I'm going to turn it into a water feature or something."

Advertisement

Kit made his debut as Snow in Season 1 of 'Game of Thrones' - which is an adaptation of the 'A Song of Ice and Fire' novels by George R. R. Martin - back in 2011 and has featured in every series of the show.

The English screen star admits he "grieved" for the programme when shooting ended for the final time and he likened the experience to when you finish reading a captivating book.

He said: "It's like when you finish a book, you're not happy it's over. You don't finish a good back and go, I'm happy I finished that! You have this grief it's over. No matter how it ended, or how it does end, there's always going to be a loss around it."

Kit also reassured 'GoT' fans that he is personally "very satisfied" with the show's ending and he is confident it will one of the biggest television events of all time.

When asked whether he was "happy" with how the show ends, he said: "Maybe not happy, but very satisfied. I'm so excited for people to see it.

"I think it's going to be extraordinary. Hopefully it will change TV again like it did originally and break boundaries."