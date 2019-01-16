True Detective (Neon)

Season three of the anthology crime series has man-of-the-moment Mahershala Ali at the helm, as the show looks to bounce back from a divisive season two. This season takes place in three different timelines, following detective Wayne Hays (Ali) and his partner Roland West (Stephen Dorff) as they investigate the disappearances of two children in the Ozarks. Early reviews are unfortunately mixed – but praise has been spared for the performances of Ali and Carmen Ejogo, who plays a schoolteacher connected to the crimes. Streaming on Neon weekly, with episodes 1-2 available now.

IO (Netflix)

After Bird Box, Netflix looks to continue a post-apocalyptic streak with the release of their next original film, IO, which drops on Friday. The sci-fi thriller follows Sam (Margaret Qualley of The Leftovers), a young scientist who is one of the last people left on a dying Earth. While the last shuttle is scheduled to depart for Io, one of Jupiter's moons, Sam is determined to stay and find a way for humans to survive on their home planet – but her quest is shaken when she encounters another survivor (Anthony Mackie). It sounds intriguing – and hopefully it's a little less messy than Bird Box.

Deadly Class (Neon)

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, Deadly Class is a coming-of-age story set in the 1980s following a teenage orphan who's recruited into a high school – for assassins. The series looks like a cross between Teen Wolf and Kick-Ass, with its gritty, action-packed style thrust into the volatile, hormonal world of high school. Executive produced by none other than the Russo brothers – who directed Avengers: Infinity War and the upcoming Avengers: Endgame – the series stars newcomer Benjamin Wadsworth alongside Lana Condor (To All the Boys I've Loved Before) as an ass-kicking leader of a crime syndicate. Streaming on Neon from today.

A Head Full of Dreams (Amazon Prime Video)

Coldplay gets the documentary treatment in A Head Full of Dreams, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film is directed by Mat Whitecross, who made the acclaimed Oasis documentary Supersonic, and has known the four Coldplay members since they were in university in London, before they had even formed the band. While also directing a number of their music videos (Paradise, A Sky Full of Stars), Whitecross has documented a wealth of behind-the-scenes footage, making A Head Full of Dreams an insightful and revealing look at the famous band.