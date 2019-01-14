Lady Gaga and Glenn Close have tied for best actress at today's Critics' Choice Awards.

The award comes after Gaga's upset at the Golden Globe Awards, at which Glenn Close unexpectedly took out best actress in a drama for The Wife.

Lady Gaga's emotional acceptance speech for her tied win for best actress #CriticsChoice pic.twitter.com/IAepNXW87Y — Variety (@Variety) January 14, 2019

Gaga and Close's win was not the only tie of the night; Amy Adams (Sharp Objects) and Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora) both won best actress in a limited series or TV movie.

Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette winning Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television at the Critics' Choice Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Gaga's shared win increases her odds for the upcoming Oscars after her Golden Globes snub. The Critics' Choice Awards, decided by film and television critics from the US and Canada, are considered one of the best predictors for the Academy Awards.

Advertisement

In her acceptance speech for best actress, Gaga tearfully thanked her co-star and director Bradley Cooper, calling him a "magical filmmaker".

Gaga also won best song for Shallow from the Star Is Born soundtrack.