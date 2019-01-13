Awards season is in full swing as Hollywood prepares for its second blockbuster red carpet event for 2019.
The Critics Choice Awards will roll out the red carpet for A-listers in California on Sunday local time, and is considered one of the best barometers for predicting the Academy Awards.
Despite missing out on all the big gongs in a shock upset at the Golden Globes last week, it's expected Lady Gaga and the A Star Is Born team will clean up at the 24th annual event, which celebrates the best work in both film and television and will stream direct from the US on Foxtel.
Gaga unsurprisingly is up for the Best Actress award, as well as Glenn Close (The Wife) who stormed ahead of the singer-turned-actor to take out the Globe.
It will be a tight race between the two, who are up against five other stars including Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns) and Olivia Colman (The Favourite).
Period drama The Favourite leads this years nominations with a total of 14, including best picture, best acting ensemble and best director, followed closely by Black Panther which has notched 12 nods.
First Man came third with 10 nominations, with Mary Poppins Returns, A Star Is Born and Vice trailing closely behind with nine.
Bradley Cooper is up for both Best Actor and Best Director for his work on A Star Is Born, after being snubbed for both awards at the Globes.
Despite cleaning up at the Globes, Bohemian Rhapsody is only up for three awards including Rami Malek in the Best Actor category, as well as Best Costume Design and Best Makeup.
The awards will air express from the US on Monday at 11am AEDT on E!.
Here is the full list of nominations:
BEST PICTURE
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
First Man
Green Book
If Beale Street Could Talk
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
BEST ACTOR
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Ryan Gosling, First Man
Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
BEST ACTRESS
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close, The Wife
Toni Collette, Hereditary
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Nicole Kidman, Boy Erased
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Thomasin McKenzie, Leave No Trace
Ed Oxenbould, Wildlife
Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place
Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give
Sunny Suljic, Mid90s
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Black Panther
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Vice
Widows
BEST DIRECTOR
Damien Chazelle, First Man
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Grinch
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Deadpool 2
Mission: Impossible — Fallout
Ready Player One
Widows
BEST COMEDY
Crazy Rich Asians
Deadpool 2
The Death of Stalin
The Favourite
Game Night
Sorry to Bother You
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Christian Bale, Vice
Jason Bateman, Game Night
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
Lakeith Stanfield, Sorry to Bother You
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Rachel McAdams, Game Night
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
BEST SCI-FI/HORROR MOVIE
Annihilation
Halloween
Hereditary
A Quiet Place
Suspiria
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Burning
Capernaum
Cold War
Roma
Shoplifters
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Bo Burnham: Eighth Grade
Alfonso Cuarón: Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara: The Favourite
Adam McKay: Vice
Paul Schrader: First Reformed
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie and Peter Farrelly: Green Book
Bryan Woods, Scott Beck and John Krasinski: A Quiet Place
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole: Black Panther
Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty: Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Barry Jenkins: If Beale Street Could Talk
Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters: A Star Is Born
Josh Singer: First Man
Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee: BlacKkKlansman
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
James Laxton, If Beale Street Could Talk
Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born
Rachel Morrison, Black Panther
Robbie Ryan, The Favourite
Linus Sandgren, First Man
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart, Black Panther
Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez, Roma
Nelson Coates and Andrew Baseman, Crazy Rich Asians
Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton, The Favourite
Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas, First Man
John Myhre and Gordon Sim, Mary Poppins Returns
BEST EDITING
Jay Cassidy, A Star Is Born
Hank Corwin, Vice
Tom Cross, First Man
Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough, Roma
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, The Favourite
Joe Walker, Widows
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots
Ruth Carter, Black Panther
Julian Day, Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandy Powell, The Favourite
Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Queen of Scots
Suspiria
Vice
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Mission: Impossible — Fallout
Ready Player One
BEST SONG
All the Stars, Black Panther
Girl in the Movies, Dumplin'
I'll Fight, RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns
Shallow, A Star Is Born
Trip a Little Light Fantastic, Mary Poppins Returns
BEST SCORE
Kris Bowers, Green Book
Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns