My first job was…

waitressing at the Commodore Copthorne Hotel in Christchurch, after schools and on the weekends.

It taught me… how to carry multiple drinks on a tray, and sometimes how to not spill any.

My big break came… when I interviewed former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond when I was on a kids' show. I caught a Sky Television producer's eye, he asked me to audition for the Cricket Show - the rest is history.

The last job I quit was… the only job I have ever quit was my first radio job as a newsreader. I left to come to work at NZME.

The most famous person I've ever met is… Jennifer Lopez and ARod. And when I say met them I mean I sat next to them at a restaurant called Craig's in LA. And basically just stared at them most of the night. Does that still count as meeting them?

They were… beautiful and shiny. JLo checked her makeup and phone multiple times. Also, she ate with her elbows on the table. She was gorgeous though. I didn't take a whole lot of notice of ARod.

The best time I've had on set was… I had my baby girl a month before I started filming the last season of Westside, so I was very proud when Harley and my husband would come to visit me on set so I could feed her and make sure I was getting enough cuddles. So that was easily the best time I've had on set.

But the worst was… rain delays - rain delays at the cricket are the worst.

My dream role would be… my very own Graham Norton-style show, mixing sport with entertainment and maybe a glass of wine.