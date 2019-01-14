Netflix has been hit with a lawsuit from the publisher of the Choose Your Own Adventure book series for its interactive standalone Black Mirror episode, Bandersnatch.

Chooseco, LLC, the publisher that holds the trademark to the Choose Your Own Adventure books, has been using the brand since the 1980s and has sold more than 256 million copies of the books, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The lawsuit reveals Netflix actively pursued a license as far back as 2016, but was never granted one - while 20th Century Fox currently holds a contract to develop an interactive series based on the Choose Your Own Adventure books.

"Chooseco and Netflix engaged in extensive negotiations that were ongoing for a number of years, but Netflix did not receive a license," states the lawsuit.

"On at least one occasion before the release of Bandersnatch, Chooseco sent a written cease and desist request to Netflix asking Netflix to stop using the CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE mark in connection with its marketing efforts for another television program."

Netflix reportedly pursued a license as early as 2016 to use the Choose Your Own Adventure phrase. Photo / Netflix

Chooseco claims Netflix is benefitting from the association with their well-kown brand, and that press coverage of Bandersnatch has frequently attached the Choose You Own Adventure phrase to the episode.

Chooseco is demanding at least $25 million (NZ$36.6m) in damages or Netflix's profit.