Maroon 5 has been confirmed as the headlining act for this year's Super Bowl performance - and viewers aren't happy about it.
The soft pop-rock band were today confirmed as headliners for the high-profile show on February 3 with special guests Travis Scott and Big Boi.
The event is one of America's most-watched television events of the year, and the half-time show is often a source of much debate.
Previous headliners include the Foo Fighters, Prince, The Rolling Stones, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Beyonce.
But many took to Twitter to complain that Maroon 5, who were heavily rumoured to have nabbed the spot, weren't equipped to do it.
Some suggested axing the Adam Levine-fronted act, known for songs like Girls Like You and What Lovers Do, and letting fiery rapper Travis Scott handle it.
Levine had played down the rumours during a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, saying: ""It's a rumour. I can neither confirm nor deny the truth of this rumour. It's definitely a rumour. And the rumour is a rumour that everyone seems to be discussing."
He also said: "Whoever is lucky enough to get that gig probably is gonna crush it."
A change.org petition, titled Maroon 5: Drop Out of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, has 84,000 signatures.